New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo took centre stage in Portugal’s opening victory of UEFA qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026, striking twice in the emphatic 5-0 victory over Armenia.

The 39-year-old forward extended his record international tally to 140 and moved within one goal of Carlos Ruiz’s all-time World Cup qualifying record of 39. Joao Felix also netted a brace, while Joao Cancelo was on target as Roberto Martínez’s side signalled their intent early in Group F.The day’s most dramatic contest unfolded in Dublin, where the Republic of Ireland mounted a spirited comeback to draw 2-2 against Hungary. Early strikes from Barnabas Varga and Roland Sallai had the visitors cruising, but Evan Ferguson halved the deficit shortly after the break before Sallai was dismissed. Deep into stoppage time, Adam Idah headed home to rescue a point for the hosts.

Austria kept their flawless start alive in Group H, edging Cyprus 1-0 courtesy of a Marcel Sabitzer penalty after Christoph Baumgartner was fouled. Bosnia and Herzegovina stayed top with a ruthless 6-0 dismantling of San Marino, led by Edin Dzeko’s quick-fire double in the second half. The victory secured their fourth straight win, maintaining a three-point cushion at the summit.

In Group K, England continued their perfect run under Thomas Tuchel, easing past Andorra 2-0. An early own goal from Christian Garcia put the Three Lions ahead, before Declan Rice sealed the win with a second-half header. Serbia remain in pursuit after a narrow 1-0 success in Latvia, where Dusan Vlahovic’s early strike proved decisive despite late pressure from the hosts.

With Portugal, England, Austria and Bosnia making strong statements, and Ireland’s late fightback offering early drama, the road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is already setting an intense tone.

(IANS)