New Delhi: With just weeks to go for the start of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Tamil Nadu, Hockey India on Thursday announced a nationwide Trophy Tour, during which the prestigious World Cup trophy will travel across 20 cities in India.

The Trophy Tour will officially kick off on November 7 during the Hockey India centenary celebrations at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General, Bhola Nath Singh and Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan.

Also Read: Indian men’s hockey team engage in a first-of-its-kind chess masterclass with Prachura P Padakannaya

The tour aims to build excitement and connect hockey fans across the nation in the lead-up to the global event, which will be held from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

The trophy will travel through 20 cities before returning to Tamil Nadu, giving fans across the country a chance to witness the trophy up close.

Men's Hockey World Cup Trophy Tour cities and dates Photograph: (Hockey India)

A celebration for every Hockey fan

Speaking about the announcement, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “The idea behind the Trophy Tour is to take the excitement of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup to every corner of India. This is a historic moment for Indian hockey as we host the largest-ever edition of the Junior World Cup with 24 teams. We want hockey fans across the country to feel a part of this celebration and to send their best wishes to the Indian team before they begin their campaign in Chennai.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “Right from Jammu and Kashmir in the North to Kerala in the south, the Trophy Tour is a unique initiative that unites the hockey fraternity ahead of this prestigious event. Beginning the journey in New Delhi during Hockey India’s Centenary Celebrations makes this even more special. The journey of the trophy through 20 cities will ensure fans across India share in the excitement of hosting this prestigious global tournament.”

Schedule of trophy tour:

Date City / State 07 Nov 2025 New Delhi 09 Nov 2025 Panchkula, Haryana (12 PM) 09 Nov 2025 Chandigarh (3 PM) 10 Nov 2025 Amritsar, Punjab 11 Nov 2025 Jammu, J&K 12 Nov 2025 Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 13 Nov 2025 Udaipur, Rajasthan 14 Nov 2025 Ahmedabad, Gujarat 15 Nov 2025 Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 16 Nov 2025 Kolkata, West Bengal 17 Nov 2025 Raipur, Chhattisgarh 18 Nov 2025 Ranchi, Jharkhand 19 Nov 2025 Patna, Bihar 20 Nov 2025 Bhubaneswar, Odisha 21 Nov 2025 Guwahati, Assam 22 Nov 2025 Pune, Maharashtra 23 Nov 2025 Hyderabad, Telangana 24 Nov 2025 Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 25 Nov 2025 Bengaluru, Karnataka 26 Nov 2025 Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

(IANS)