Bhubaneswar: India put in a fine performance against Ireland and defeated them by a 4-0 scoreline on Saturday, in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) here at the world-class Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

For India, the goals came from Nilam Sanjeep Xess (14’), Mandeep Singh (24’), Abhishek (28’) and Shamsher Singh (34’).

Ireland started off the first quarter with a lot of possession in the opening minutes, and looked to put India under pressure. However, India did well to soak up the pressure, with the likes of Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh playing important roles for the hosts. Ireland won the first PC of the match, but India did well to thwart that, and then started up the ante in attack. The pressure paid off as Nilam Sanjeep Xess broke the deadlock on the 14th minute with a fine solo effort and finish. India finished the first quarter with the score at 1-0 in their favour.

After that, India began to dominate proceedings, and were giving the Ireland defenders plenty to think about. Ireland tried to fight back with a couple of good moves, but India’s defensive unit kept them at bay. Midway through the second quarter, in the 24th minute, India won a PC, and Mandeep Singh was on hand to give his side a 2-0 lead. Shortly after, with two minutes left in the first half, India struck again, as Abhishek found the back of the net, after a block on Amit Rohidas’ shot fell in his path. At the half-time break, India led Ireland 3-0.

After the break, India came out of the blocks at good pace, and pushed the Ireland side back into their own half with a series of quick forays into the danger area. And on the 34th minute, India extended their lead further as Mandeep Singh set it up for Shamsher Singh, who finished it off from close range. Mandeep Singh along with Abhishek and Manpreet Singh were though not letting up and continued to attack. Ireland looked to fight back in the final moments of the third quarter, but India held out at went into the final break with the score at 4-0.

It was more of the same in the final quarter of the game, with India dominating possession, and keeping the Ireland attackers at bay. India continued to look for the fifth goal in the final minutes of the game, but the Ireland defence managed to hold on.

All the FIH Pro League 2024-25 matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Select 2.