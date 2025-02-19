Bhubaneswar: India won their second match in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) season on Wednesday after beating World Champions Germany 1-0 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Gurjant Singh scored the only goal of the match as India climbed to seventh in the standings.

It was a good response from India after they had succumbed to a 4-1 loss to Germany on Tuesday. The Indian defence, marshalled by Captain Harmanpreet Singh, put in a solid display to secure an important win.

After a bright start, India took the lead four minutes into the match as Gurjant Singh scored in back-to-back matches.

Rajinder Singh sent the ball into the circle hoping for Mandeep Singh to put it into goal. Mandeep’s effort was saved by Alexander Stadler but the German goalkeeper did not clear the loose ball away. An unmarked Gurjant dove in to sweep the ball into the empty goal.

India deployed a half-court press as they looked to protect their lead and pounce on any German mistakes. Germany nearly got the equaliser as Thies Prinz showcased his incredible 3D skills to beat his markers. Krishan Bahadur Pathak stood tall and swatted away Prinz’s attempt before Florian Sperling scooped the loose ball over the goal.

Germany won the first penalty corner of the match with 46 seconds left in the quarter but Gonzalo Peillat’s drag-flick flew wide of the goal as the first quarter ended 1-0 in India’s favour.

India resorted to sitting deeper in their half and forcing the Germans to try and find ways to penetrate the circle. Suraj Karkera, who replaced Pathak in the Indian goal in the second quarter, was rarely called into action.

It was India who had the better chances from counter attacks as Shilanand Lakra, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Raj Kumar Pal tested Stadler. India won three penalty corners in the final minute but the German defence made sure they went into the break trailing only by the solitary goal.

Germany began the third quarter with more urgency and it needed an instinctive save from Pathak to deny Prinz a goal in the 32nd minute. Pathak was called into action a couple of minutes later as he denied Peillat a penalty corner with a superb save with his foot.

India had a big chance to double their advantage towards the end of a cagey third quarter. However, Stadler pulled off an incredible double save to deny Sukhjeet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

The Indian defence was tested early in the fourth quarter as Germany won a penalty corner in the 46th minute. Karkera did well to save Peillat’s drag-flick. India won a penalty corner two minutes later but Amit Rohidas sent his drag-flick wide.

With time against them, Germany upped the ante in the final five minutes. The World Champions won a penalty corner with four minutes to go but captain Harmanpreet successfully used India’s review to reverse the decision.

Germany took off Stadler soon after for an additional outfield player as they hunted for a late equaliser. The Germans won four penalty corners in a row only to be thwarted by a resolute Indian defence led by Karkera.

India held their nerves to keep Germany at bay and win their second match of the season.