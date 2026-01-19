Bhubaneswar: Defending champions Madhya Pradesh, hosts Odisha, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh made it to the quarterfinal stage of the Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 as teams wrapped up the league stage and confirmed their places in the last-eight stage.

With the league stage now concluded, the tournament moves into the quarterfinal phase on Tuesday.

At the Hi-Tech Medical College Ground in Bhubaneswar, Madhya Pradesh will face Maharashtra, while Odisha will take on Rajasthan. Meanwhile, at the KT Cricket Academy in Barunei (Khordha), Karnataka, West Bengal will clash with West Bengal in the morning, followed by Gujarat versus Andhra Pradesh in the afternoon.

As the tournament moves into the knockout stage, the competition is expected to intensify, highlighting the exceptional skill, determination, and sporting spirit of India’s women cricketers with visual impairments.

Action on the third day of the Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 saw commanding performances across venues in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khordha.

At Nimpur Cricket Ground, Cuttack, Rajasthan Women delivered a dominant batting performance, scoring 230/1, and went on to defeat Kerala Women by 47 runs. In the afternoon fixture at the same venue, Madhya Pradesh Women registered a convincing nine-wicket victory over Tamil Nadu Women, chasing down the target comfortably in under nine overs.

At the KT Global School Ground, Khordha, Andhra Pradesh, Women showcased a flawless run chase, defeating Chandigarh Women by 10 wickets in the morning match. Later in the day, Odisha Women continued their strong form, overcoming Bihar Women by eight wickets with a brisk chase.

At the Hi-Tech Cricket Ground in Bhubaneswar, Maharashtra Women asserted complete control in their match against Telangana Women, securing a comprehensive 66-run win after posting an unbeaten 232. In the afternoon encounter, West Bengal Women sealed an eight-wicket victory over Assam Women, completing the chase in quick time.

At the nearby Paramount Sporting Club in Bhubaneswar, Gujarat Women successfully chased down Jharkhand Women’s total to win by seven wickets. The final match of the day saw Karnataka Women post the highest score of Day 3, defeating Delhi Women by 60 runs in a high-scoring contest.