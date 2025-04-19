Bhubaneswar: Great news for football fans! The highly anticipated Kalinga Super Cup 2025 is set to kick off in Bhubaneswar, and tickets for the tournament are now available for booking online.

Per officials from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), tickets can be purchased via the official website or mobile app of ticketgenie.in.

The tournament opens on April 20 with a thrilling clash between Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, which will host all matches of the tournament.

Three of the four editions, since the first in 2018, were hosted at the Kalinga Stadium, and the only time the tournament was held outside Odisha, at Kozhikode in 2023, the trophy was won by Odisha FC and brought to Bhubaneswar.

Tournament Details

Duration: April 20 – May 3, 2025

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Format: Single-elimination knockout

Participating Teams: 15 (12 from the Indian Super League, 3 from the I-League)

Champion’s Reward: Qualification for the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Round

This will be the fifth edition of the Kalinga Super Cup. Past champions include East Bengal FC (2024), Odisha FC (2023), FC Goa (2019), and Bengaluru FC (2018).

Tournament Format & Highlights

ISL teams are seeded based on their final league standings in the 2024–25 season.

Three I-League teams—Churchill Brothers FC Goa, Inter Kashi, and Gokulam Kerala FC—will take on the top three seeded ISL clubs.

In the Round of 15, if a match ends in a draw after 90 minutes, it will go straight to penalties (except for the final, which includes extra time).

Match Schedule

Round of 16

Sunday, April 20:

Kerala Blasters FC (8) vs East Bengal FC (9)

Monday, April 21:

FC Goa (2) vs I-League Club (TBC)

Odisha FC (7) vs Punjab FC (10)

Wednesday, April 23:

Bengaluru FC (3) vs I-League Club (TBC)

Mumbai City FC (6) vs Chennaiyin FC (11)

Thursday, April 24:

NorthEast United FC (4) vs Mohammedan SC (13)

Jamshedpur FC (5) vs Hyderabad FC (12)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, April 26:

QF1: KBFC/EBFC vs MBSG/I-League

QF2: FCG/I-League vs OFC/PFC

Sunday, April 27:

QF3: BFC/I-League vs MCFC/CFC

QF4: NEUFC/MSC vs JFC/HFC

Semi-finals

Wednesday, April 30:

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4

Final

Saturday, May 3:

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Don’t miss out the opportunity to experience high-octane football action in Bhubaneswar. Book your tickets now and cheer for your favorite team in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025!