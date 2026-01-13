Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC have confirmed their participation for the delayed 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, which will commence on February 14. The club, in its statement, said it is committed to working closely with the Government of India, AIFF, and all stakeholders and supports the government's commitment to keeping Indian football active.

"After careful consideration, Odisha Football Club (OFC) confirms its participation in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL), in alignment with the proposal put forward by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and in support of the Government of India's objective to ensure continuity, stability, and long-term growth in Indian football.

"OFC fully supports the Government of India's commitment to keeping Indian football active, visible, and unified during this important period of transition. Sustaining momentum in the domestic game is critical not only for players, clubs, and staff, but also for the millions of fans across the country whose passion for football continues to drive the sport forward," the club's statement read.

"Over the past decade, OFC has remained a deeply committed stakeholder in the development of both men's and women's football in India, making sustained investments in the football ecosystem. Our decision to participate reflects our unwavering belief in the long-term future of Indian football and in the Indian Super League as the country's premier football competition.

"We remain fully committed to working closely with the Government of India, AIFF, and all stakeholders to help build a stronger, more competitive, and globally respected Indian football ecosystem," it added.

Last week, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the ISL will commence on February 14, with all 14 clubs participating in the 91-match tournament, which will be played in a single-leg home-and-away format.

The decision was made following an emergency meeting of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), which offered the ISL a much-needed lifeline after months of uncertainty surrounding its future.

Launched in 2014, the franchise-based ISL has been India’s top football league since the 2019-20 season, replacing the I-League as the country’s premier division under a roadmap agreed upon by the AIFF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The ISL also provides Indian football clubs with two continental qualification spots for AFC competitions.