Deogarh: Tension prevailed at the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) following the death of a football player today.

The player, identified as Prakash Nayak reportedly fell ill while participating in the Councilor Cup Football match at the Indira Gandhi Stadium and was immediately rushed to the DHH.

Family members alleged that delay in providing primary treatment at the hospital led to his death. The deceased was a resident of Ward No. 2 of the municipality.

To pacify the aggrieved family members and supporters, the Additional Collector held discussions with them at the hospital premises.