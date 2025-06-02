New Delhi: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from the ODI format, effective immediately, to focus on next year's T20 World Cup and other global T20 commitments.

Maxwell made his ODI debut in August 2012 and went on to score 3,990 runs and claim 77 wickets in 149 matches.

During his career, the dynamic all-rounder played a key role in Australia’s triumphs at the World Cups in 2015 and 2023. His final ODI appearance came earlier this year against India during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Maxwell has decided to step away from the ODI format to focus on preparing for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Big Bash League, and other global commitments. He acknowledged that he was no longer in a position to perform at his best in ODIs consistently.

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how the body was reacting to the conditions. I had a good chat with (Chair of Selectors) George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward,” Maxwell told the Final Word Podcast.

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role.

"I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons.

"They are moving in such a clear direction so this give them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is," he added.

Maxwell's standout moment in the 50-over format came during the 2023 ODI World Cup at Wankhede Stadium when he single-handedly guided Australia to a memorable victory with his iconic 201 not out from 128 balls while battling severe cramps to rescue the side from 91/7 in pursuit of a target of 293 against Afghanistan.

That knock was touted as one of the greatest ODI knocks in the history of the format.

"I'm extremely fortunate that I was able to have my moment," Maxwell said of his greatest innings. "Everything that you've worked hard for, the peak of your powers, being able to put it in front of the world to see and it's almost like saying, this is the best of me, you can either take it or leave it, but this is all I've got."

Australia chief selector George Bailey said, “Glenn will be known as one of the one-day game’s most dynamic players, who had key roles in two ODI World Cup victories.

“His level of natural talent and skill is remarkable. His energy in the field, under-rated ability with the ball and longevity has been superb. What else stands out is his passion for and commitment to playing for Australia.

“Fortunately, he still has much to offer Australia in the T20 format. All things going well he will be pivotal in the next 12 months as we build toward the World Cup early next year.”

The all-rounder last featured for the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 before a broken finger ruled him out of the tournament. He is anticipated to be fit in time for the start of Major League Cricket in the United States, which begins in less than two weeks.

Maxwell is also likely to feature in Australia’s T20I squad for the five-match tour of the Caribbean, set to begin on July 20 after the conclusion of the three-Test series. (IANS)