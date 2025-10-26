Novi Sad (Serbia): Hanshika Lamba (53 kg) and Sarika (59 kg) won silver medals in their respective weight categories as both wrestlers reached the finals but lost to Japanese opponents in the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship at Novi Sad, Serbia.

The two silver medals ensured that the Indian women's team, giving a great performance in the event, became the overall champions. The team had won five bronze medals on Friday.

With their strong performances, the Indian women’s wrestling team won the overall champion trophy of the 2025 Under-23 World Championship by scoring 125 points. The USA finished second with 102 points, and Japan came third with 92 points.

Indian women wrestlers delivered an outstanding performance by winning five bronze medals in their respective weight categories. The medals were won by Nishu (55 kg), Neha Sharma (57 kg), Pulkit (65 kg), Shrishti (68 kg), and Priya (76 kg).

"This is a proud moment for Indian wrestling and shows the hard work and talent of our young women wrestlers," said Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh in a release on Saturday.

Vishvajit More wins bronze medal

Earlier on Tuesday, India’s Vishvajit More, competing in the 55 kg Greco-Roman category, brought glory to the nation by winning the bronze medal at the Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship being held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

In the bronze medal bout, Vishvajit displayed exceptional skills and determination to defeat the Kazakh wrestler with a close 5–4 scoreline, securing India’s first medal in the championship.

India has put up a strong contingent in the ongoing Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship, with strong competitors in the Greco-Roman, Women's section, and men's freestyle sections. The Men's freestyle competitions will be held next in the event. (IANS)