Bhubaneswar: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team ended the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 on a high, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over England at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front, scoring twice (26’, 33’) to propel India to a crucial win and lift them to third place in the standings.

England entered the contest with momentum following their thrilling 3-2 victory less than 24 hours earlier, but they struggled to create clear chances in the opening exchanges. India, on the other hand, displayed early attacking intent but lacked precision in the final third during a cagey first quarter.

Five minutes into the second quarter, Abhishek showcased brilliant stickwork, dribbling past three defenders before delivering a fine cross. However, Sukhjeet Singh was unable to convert from close range. Abhishek had another opportunity soon after but dragged his shot wide as Craig Fulton’s men continued their search for the opener. In the 24th minute, India suffered a setback when Jugraj Singh received a yellow card for a foul on Jacob Payton, temporarily reducing them to ten men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, India continued pressing forward, and some sublime 3D skills from Hardik Singh earned them their first penalty corner in the 26th minute. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh, renowned as one of the game’s finest drag-flickers, stepped up and unleashed a thunderous strike down the center to put India ahead 1-0. His elated celebration, punching the air with a roar, sent the capacity crowd into raptures.

England responded swiftly as Harmanpreet’s tackle on Payton inside the circle resulted in a penalty stroke. Captain Conor Williamson made no mistake from the spot, slotting the ball past Suraj Karkera in the 30th minute to level the score at 1-1.

The Kalinga Hockey Stadium erupted once again in the 33rd minute when Harmanpreet struck his second goal of the night, restoring India’s lead. The Indian captain generated immense power behind his drag-flick, sending the ball swerving into the top right corner. As he wheeled away in celebration, India regained control of the contest.

England looked dangerous on the counterattack but struggled to break through India’s disciplined defense. Entering the final phase with a slender one-goal lead, the hosts remained resolute.

The visitors began the fourth quarter strongly, winning a penalty corner in the 48th minute. However, Karkera produced a superb save to deny Sam Ward. Moments later, India launched a swift counterattack, with Hardik Singh delivering a delightful lofted pass into the circle, only for England goalkeeper Oliver Payne to charge off his line and clear the danger.

With time running out, England pulled their goalkeeper with three minutes left, adding an extra outfield player in a last-ditch effort to find an equalizer. However, India's airtight defense held firm, ensuring a well-earned victory and a strong finish to their Bhubaneswar campaign.