Rourkela: Day two at the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season witnessed thrilling action unfold at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Hyderabad Toofans match going down to the wire. It was eventually Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers who won 3-2, with goals by Jugraj Singh (9'), Sukhjeet Singh (20') and Affan Yousuf (36') while Timothy Daniel (41') and Arthur de Sloover (59') scored for Hyderabad Toofans.

After the first few minutes went by shaking off the early nerves, Hyderabad Toofans made the first big attempt on goal when Arshdeep Singh made a swift circle entry to assist Timothy Daneil who was poised in front of the goal post. But unfortunately for him, he couldn't connect the ball - missing a great opportunity to take the lead.

However, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers made no such mistake when they won a PC in the 9th minute. It was a brilliant injection by Abhishek that was beautifully converted by Jugraj Singh, finding the top right corner of the post to earn his team a much-needed 1-0 lead. Two mins before the first hooter, Hyderabad Toofans had a great chance to equalise when they won a PC, but the chance went begging after Gonzalo Peillat's dragflick went wide.

Building on their momentum from the opening goal, Bengal Tigers doubled their lead in the 20th minute via Sukhjeet Singh. It was tactful stickwork by birthday boy Sebastian Dockier and Abhishek that set up the scintillating goal.

Only moments later, Toofans had yet another opportunity to score when they found Pardeep Mor's foot in the circle to win a PC. Though Peillat made the best of a poor injection by Shilanand Lakra, it didn't make the net but, in the melee to hold ball possession, Bengal Tigers gave away a penalty stroke.

Unfortunately for the Toofans, Maico Casella's attempt was stupendously saved by Jamie Carr keeping a clean slate for the Bengal Tigers.

With a strong 2-0 lead at half-time, the Tigers looked to remain aggressive in their attack and extend the lead in the third quarter. Playing to the plans of their Coach Colin Batch, Tigers struck a splendid field goal in the 36th minute via Affan Yousuf, one of the craftiest strikers in India's talent pool. Only seconds later, Hyderabad Toofans' forward Timothy Daniel took a brave shot on goal but Tigers' goalie Carr made a diving effort to keep his team ahead by 3-0.

They finally broke the gridlock in the 41st minute, thanks to clever-thinking by 16-year-old Rohit Singh Erengbam who made a swift cross pass from the left flank to Daniel, who made no mistake in deflecting it past Carr this time. Narrowing the lead to 1-3, Toofans looked to bounce back in the last quarter of the match. But the Bengal Tigers were vigilant in their defence.

There were some tense moments before Toofans could win their fifth PC in the 59th minute of the match. A good injection by Talwinder Singh, a fierce dragflick by Peillat saw Arthur De Sloover redirecting the flick to the back of the net further narrowing Tigers' lead to 3-2. It was, in fact, Sloover's skillful stick work that had helped Toofans win the PC.

With seconds left on the board, Toofans appealed for another PC stating stick-foul, but the on-ground umpires turned down the appeal which led to Bengal Tigers bagging three points in their kitty.

"We began very well and it was important stay in lead through the game. This was our first game, and we are delighted with how we performed," expressed Sukhjeet Singh after being awarded the Player of the Match. (IANS)