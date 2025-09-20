New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday announced the 23-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey squad for the upcoming Australia tour, scheduled to be held at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra from September 26 to October 2.

The Indian Junior Women’s Team will play a total of five matches during the tour. The first three fixtures will be against the Australia Junior Women’s Team, followed by two matches against Canberra Chill, a club side from Australia’s Hockey One League. The series will serve as a crucial step for the Indian side ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 to be held in Santiago, Chile in December.

The squad features a balanced mix of defenders, midfielders, and forwards from all over the country who will be lead by their Captain Jyoti Singh, who has already made headway into the senior team during the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year.

The goalkeeping responsibilities have been entrusted to Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz. In defence, the team will rely on Manisha, Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Mamita Oram, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, and Nandni. The midfield will be marshalled by talented players like Priyanka Yadav, Sakshi Rana, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Rajni Kerketta, Binima Dhan, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, and Anisha Sahu. Meanwhile, the forward line features Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Sonam, Kanika Siwach, and Sukhveer Kaur.

The players have been honing their skills and gearing up to face international opponents in the national training camp and now they will be eager to put their preparations to test. The exposure to top-quality opposition in Australia is expected to play a key role in enhancing their quality and confidence in international conditions.

Speaking on the team selection, Indian Junior Women’s Team Coach Tushar Khandker said, “This is a talented group of young players who have been working very hard in training. We have tried to strike the right balance across all departments, with players who can adapt to any situation. Although they are young, they are quite experienced for their age and have been playing together really well. The Australia Tour will be a great opportunity for this group to showcase their abilities and gain valuable international experience.”

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey squad for Australia Tour 2025:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Manisha, Jyoti Singh (c), Lalthantluangi, Mamita Oram, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandni

Midfielders: Priyanka Yadav, Sakshi Rana, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Rajni Kerketta, Binima Dhan, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Anisha Sahu

Forwards: Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Sonam, Kanika Siwach, Sukhveer Kaur (IANS)