Dubai: A stellar bowling performance from Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja helped India restrict New Zealand to 251 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2024-25 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to bat first but struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack. In the first innings, the Kiwis managed to set a target of 252 runs for India while losing 7 wickets.

Chakaravarthy led the charge with figures of 2/45 in his 10 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav also claimed two crucial wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami chipped in with one wicket each, ensuring India maintained control over the game.