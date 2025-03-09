Dubai: In the highly anticipated final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2024-25, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India’s batting lineup, led by Virat Kohli’s timeless composure and Rohit Sharma’s aggressive yet calculated approach, has mastered the art of chasing under pressure. Meanwhile, New Zealand, known for their resilience in high-stakes encounters, bring their signature calmness to the contest. Skipper Mitchell Santner’s tactical sharpness, Kane Williamson’s unwavering authority, and Rachin Ravindra’s breakout performances make them formidable opponents.

Rohit Sharma’s leadership—blending attacking instincts with astute bowling changes—faces its toughest test against a New Zealand side that thrives in knockout battles. For the Kiwis, countering India’s spin trio will be crucial. Ravindra Jadeja’s pinpoint accuracy, Axar Patel’s stump-to-stump drift, and Varun Chakaravarthy’s deceptive variations pose a significant challenge.

While the toss often plays a pivotal role, both teams have the adaptability to handle any situation. India’s batters excel under pressure, while New Zealand’s deep and dependable middle order has a history of rescuing tricky situations. With everything at stake, this final promises an intense showdown between two well-matched sides.