The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to return after an eight-year hiatus, with Pakistan and the UAE hosting the tournament. The ninth edition of the prestigious ODI event will feature eight top teams competing for glory from February 19 to March 9.

Tournament Overview

The defending champions, Pakistan, will host the tournament, except for India’s matches, which will be played in Dubai. This marks the first Champions Trophy since 2017 when Pakistan clinched their maiden title.

The tournament opener will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 19, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in a Group A clash. India, the 2017 runners-up and two-time winners, will commence their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan encounter is scheduled for February 23, also in Dubai.

Australia, the reigning ODI World Cup champions, will kick off their tournament against England on February 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Group Stage Format

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four, with each team playing against the others in their group once. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Group A: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, New Zealand.

Group B: Australia, Afghanistan, England, South Africa.

Knockout Stages

The semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 (Dubai) and March 5 (Lahore). The grand finale will take place on March 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. However, if India reaches the final, it will be played in Dubai.

How to Watch ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE

Cricket fans worldwide can catch all the live action through various broadcasters and streaming services. Below is the full list of channels and streaming platforms:

TV Broadcast and Streaming Details:

India: JioStar (Live on Jio Hotstar, TV coverage on Star and Network 18 channels).

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports (Streaming: Myco and Tamasha app).

UAE & MENA: CricLife Max and CricLife Max2 (Streaming: STARZPLAY).

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action (Streaming: SkyGO, NOW, and Sky Sports App).

USA & Canada: WillowTV (Streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz app, Hindi coverage available).

Caribbean: ESPNCaribbean (Streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean app).

Australia: PrimeVideo (Including Hindi coverage).

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ (Streaming: Now and SkyGo app).

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport and SuperSport App.

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV and T Sports (Streaming: Toffee app).

Afghanistan: ATN.

Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1 for broadcast, Sirasa for digital coverage).

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Team India’s Schedule

1. February 20: India vs Bangladesh

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Match Time: 2:30 PM IST | 9:00 AM GMT | 1:00 PM Local Time.

2. February 23: India vs Pakistan

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Match Time: 2:30 PM IST | 9:00 AM GMT | 1:00 PM Local Time.

3. March 2: India vs New Zealand

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Match Time: 2:30 PM IST | 9:00 AM GMT | 1:00 PM Local Time.