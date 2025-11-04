Dubai: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match suspension and will miss the next two ODIs against South Africa for violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the final clash against India on September 28 in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced here on Tuesday.

The ICC confirmed the disciplinary decisions related to the Asia Cup 2025 India–Pakistan fixtures, stating that the sanctions were imposed following hearings conducted by members of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

“Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points,” ICC said in a statement.

“This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on November 4 and 6,” it added.

Rauf was previously found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee during their group stage match on September 14, resulting in two demerit points.

Meanwhile, Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan has been issued an official warning and handed one demerit point for the same code of conduct breach for his gun celebration after scoring a fifty against India during the Super 4 clash in Dubai.

In the September 14 encounter, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points.

For the September 21 match, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was cleared of a charge under Article 2.6 related to obscene or insulting gestures, with no penalty imposed.

During the final on September 28, Jasprit Bumrah admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.21, receiving an official warning and one demerit point, thus avoiding a formal disciplinary hearing. (IANS)