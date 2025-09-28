New Delhi: Archery Premier League (APL) has announced the official schedule for its historic inaugural season, which will feature six teams competing in two round-robin phases from October 2 to 11, followed by the semi-finals and the final on October 12.

Round Robin 1 runs from October 2 to 6, with all six teams -- Prithviraj Yodhas (Delhi), Mighty Marathas (Maharashtra), Kakatiya Knights (Telangana), Rajputana Royals (Rajasthan), Chero Archers (Jharkhand) and Chola Chiefs (Tamil Nadu) -- facing each other in a series of matches scheduled for late evenings.

Round Robin 2 is scheduled for October 7 to 11 in the same format, ensuring each team plays multiple matches against every opponent. The tournament concludes with the knockout stages on October 12, featuring the semi-finals and the final to crown the first Archery Premier League champion.

To be played at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi, the APL will bring together a world-class mix of talent, with India’s leading archers such as Deepika Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam competing alongside international stars, including World No. 1s Mike Schloesser and Andrea Becerra, and Olympians Brady Ellison and Alejandra Valencia.

As the league prepares to make its debut exclusively in New Delhi, it not only aims to celebrate the sport's rich heritage but also intends to mark a new chapter for Indian and global archery, putting the spotlight on elite talent from India and around the world in a format that uniquely blends compound and recurve events in the sport.

Sharing enthusiasm over the Archery Premier League's launch on the Dusshera date, the league's Director Anil Kamineni said, "There couldn't be a more symbolic day than Dussehra to launch the APL, a festival rooted in Indian culture. The Archery Premier League is more than just a league; it’s a celebration of India’s legacy, aligned with the vision of Olympic glory."

Backed by top talent, team rivalries, cultural showcases and an entertaining format, the Archery Premier League promises to usher in a new sporting era where tradition transitions into the sporting excellence. (IANS)