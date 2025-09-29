Dubai/New Delhi: The entire nation erupted in joy on Sunday night as Team India secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2025, marking their ninth triumph in the Continental tournament.

Across cities, towns, and villages, fans celebrated the historic win with chants, fireworks, and social media was buzzing with excitement.

The final, played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, lived up to the intense India-Pakistan rivalry.

Pakistan started strongly, reaching 113/1 in 12.4 overs, powered by half-centuries from Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). However, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul, triggered a dramatic collapse, with nine wickets falling for just 33 runs, restricting Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs.

Chasing the total, India initially struggled as top-order batters Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma failed to fire. Tilak Varma rose to the occasion, scoring an unbeaten 69, while Shivam Dube’s late assault of big sixes ensured India crossed the finish line with two balls to spare. Their performances under pressure became the highlight of a tense, high-stakes final.

Back home, celebrations erupted immediately after the final. Streets across major cities, such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, were lit up with fireworks, car horns, and cheering fans waving the Indian flag.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages, memes, and tributes to the team’s star performers.

India’s victory was not just a sporting achievement—it was a unifying moment, inspiring pride and joy across the country. The triumph showcased the skill, composure, and teamwork of Team India, leaving fans already excited for the team’s future battles on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it "Operation Sindoor" on the playing field and said India emerged victorious once again. Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the recent armed confrontation between India and Pakistan in praising the Indian cricket team for its superb performance.

(IANS)