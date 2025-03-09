Dubai: India scripted history by winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2024-25, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76, while Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya made crucial contributions to guide India to their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final.

Chasing 252 on a relatively flat pitch, India seemed in control, but New Zealand's persistent bowling made sure it wasn’t a straightforward task. After Rohit’s explosive 76 off 83 balls, his dismissal brought a brief phase of nervousness to India’s chase. However, the team’s formidable batting depth, despite the Kiwi spinners’ best efforts, ensured victory with an over to spare.

Iyer played a steady knock of 48 off 62 balls, while Rahul held his nerve to remain unbeaten on 34 off 33 balls, guiding India home. This triumph marks India’s third Champions Trophy title, following wins in 2002 and 2013, making them the most successful team in the tournament’s history. The victory was celebrated in a stadium dominated by Indian fans.

The win also served as redemption for India and its passionate supporters after the heartbreak of missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup title on home soil.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand posted a total of 251/7 in their 50 overs, thanks to contrasting half-centuries from all-rounders Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (an unbeaten 53 off 40 balls).

India’s spinners played a pivotal role in restricting the Kiwis on a sluggish surface, collectively taking five wickets. The wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with one, setting the foundation for a well-rounded team performance.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53*; Kuldeep Yadav 2-40, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-45)

India: 254/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48; Michael Bracewell 2-28, Mitchell Santner 2-46)

Result: India won by four wickets. (With Agency Inputs)