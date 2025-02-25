Bhubaneswar: After a thrilling 2-2 draw, India grabbed the bonus point as they defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in shootout during the FIH Hockey Pro League (Women) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Despite being two goals down, India made a remarkable comeback in the third quarter with goals coming from Deepika (35’) and Baljeet Kaur (43’). Captain Pien Sanders ( 17’) and Fay van der Elst (28’) scored for the Netherlands.

Following the incredible upset victory, Hockey India announced cash award of Rs 1 lakh to each Indian player and Rs. 50,000 to each member of the support staff in addition to their existing policy of rewarding Rs. 50,000 for every victory.

The Dutch were dominant in the first quarter both, in terms of possession and attempts on goal. The visiting team won the first penalty corner of the evening in the 5th minute as Matla Frederique took a powerful shot, met by a breathtaking save by Savita. The Netherlands won three back-to-back corners in the remaining minutes but India’s tight defence denied them the opening goal.

The Dutch continued to pile on the pressure in the second quarter and found the opening goal in the 17th minute courtesy of a penalty corner. The Netherlands played out a variation perfectly as Captain Sanders received the ball on the baseline and found the net from a tight angle to give her side the lead.

The Netherlands won their sixth penalty corner in the 23rd minute and tried to play the same variation as before but this time, Sanders’ shot was blocked by an Indian defender. In the 28th minute, Lalremsiami made a brilliant individual run with the ball from the left flank and pierced into the circle but unfortunately for India, they couldn’t make an attempt on goal.

With two minutes left in the first half, the Netherlands extended their lead in fine fettle. Luna Fokke received a lofted pass on the baseline and played it across perfectly to Elst in front of goal, who made a diving finish into the net.

India improved on the attacking front in the third quarter as they found two crucial goals to get back on level terms. In the 35th minute, Deepika dribbled down the left flank brilliantly as she went around the Netherlands’ backline, kissed the baseline and found the net with a perfect finish.

The Dutch continued to add pressure on the Indian defence as they continued with their relentless attacks. In the 39th minute, the Oranje won yet another penalty corner but Savita ensured the scores remained the same.

India created another scoring opportunity as Deepika did well to hold the ball in the circle and pass it on to Salima Tete on the far post but the Indian Captain failed to connect and squandered the chance.

India scored the much-needed equaliser in the 43rd minute courtesy of a brilliant finish from Baljeet. Sharmila Devi dribbled down the right wing and found Baljeet whose first-time finish towards the near post sneaked into the net past the Dutch keeper.

With all to play for in the final quarter, both teams went hammer and tongs searching for the winner. The Netherlands piled on multiple attacks but were wasteful in front of the goal. In the 53rd minute, India launched a counterattack as Salima paced down the middle into the shooting circle but the Dutch were quick to fall back and fend off the attack. India ensured they defended their goal in the dying embers of the game as it went into a shootout for the bonus point.

Deepika and Mumtaz Khan scored for India while Savita made crucial saves as they ensured the home team won the shootout 2-1 against defending champions the Netherlands.