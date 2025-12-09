Cuttack: Powered by a resilient unbeaten 59 from Hardik Pandya and a steady 10-run contribution from Jitesh Sharma, India posted a total of 175/6, setting a target of 176 for South Africa in the first T20 International at Barabati Stadium today.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

For the visitors, Lungisani Ngidi emerged as the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Lutho Sipamla picked up two. Donovan Ferreira contributed with one wicket.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, entered the contest with a balanced mix of experience and explosive young talent.