New Delhi: India suffered a big plunge in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 standings following a 2-0 series loss against South Africa at home after losing the second Test by 408-run at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

South Africa wrapped up a memorable Test tour of India with a commanding victory in the second Test, sealing a 2–0 sweep and securing only their second-ever Test series triumph on Indian soil, the first since the landmark win in 2000.

The margin of defeat was sobering for the hosts. India’s 408-run loss stands as the heaviest in their Test history, a result that also dents their early campaign in the WTC 2025–27 cycle.

WTC standings

The WTC standings also take a sharp turn as the emphatic win tightens South Africa’s grip near the top of the points table. With 36 points from four matches, the reigning champions climbed to a 75 points percentage, strengthening their hold on second place behind Australia.

India, in contrast, slipped to fifth position, overtaken by Pakistan, and their PCT dropped to 48.15.

The series decider in Guwahati began uncertainly for South Africa, but Senuran Muthusamy’s gritty century (109) and Marco Jansen’s near-ton (93) transformed their first innings into an imposing 489. Jansen then carried his momentum into the bowling attack, ripping through India for figures of 6/48 as the hosts mustered only 201.

Choosing rest over enforcement of the follow-on, South Africa batted again and pushed the lead beyond reach, and Tristan Stubbs’ composed 94 headlined their 260/5 before the declaration.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer, already the star of the previous Test in Kolkata, delivered another masterclass. After taking 3/64 earlier in the match, he dismantled India on the final day to complete with a 6/37.

Although Sai Sudarshan and Ravindra Jadeja attempted to prop up India’s resistance, the visitors’ bowlers kept striking at regular intervals. Jadeja top-scored for India with a determined 54 off 87, but the collapse in the second session sealed India’s fate.

Aiden Markram added further gloss to South Africa’s performance with two outstanding catches, underscoring a disciplined fielding effort from the touring side.

(IANS)