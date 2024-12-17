New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced that India has been awarded the hosting rights for the prestigious World Boxing Cup Final 2025 and the World Boxing Congress 2025, scheduled to take place in November 2025.

This landmark achievement underscores India’s growing prominence on the global boxing stage and reaffirms its capability to host world-class sporting events.

The World Boxing Cup Final 2025 is a highly anticipated ranking tournament that marks the culmination of three World Boxing Cups held earlier in the year. This elite event will bring together the world’s best boxers to compete for top honours, solidifying their global rankings and leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Simultaneously, the World Boxing Congress 2025 will host stakeholders, officials, and dignitaries from the global boxing community. The Congress will serve as a platform to discuss critical developments, strategies, and the future roadmap for the sport.

"It is a proud moment for India to be recognised by World Boxing for hosting such prestigious events. This opportunity not only highlights India’s organisational excellence but also underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring boxing remains an integral part of the Olympic movement. We are honoured to contribute to the sport’s legacy and look forward to welcoming the global boxing community to India in 2025."

The hosting of these events is expected to inspire aspiring athletes, attract global attention to Indian boxing, and strengthen India’s position as a powerhouse in the international boxing arena.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is fully committed to delivering a memorable and impactful experience for athletes, officials, and fans worldwide. Preparations are underway to ensure that the World Boxing Cup Final and World Boxing Congress 2025 set new benchmarks of excellence in hosting international sporting events within the country. (IANS)