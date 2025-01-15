New Delhi: Fresh from their historic 175-18 demolition of South Korea, the Indian women's Kho Kho team secured their quarter-final berth with another commanding performance, overwhelming Iran by 84 points at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The Women in Blue, demonstrating their tournament favourites’ status, dominated proceedings from the opening seconds to cement their position atop their group, as they scored 100-16 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night.

The match began with India’s trademark aggressive start, as they eliminated Iran’s first batch within 33 seconds. Ashwini spearheaded the attack, while Meenu continued her brilliant form with multiple touchpoints, helping India amass an impressive 50 points in Turn 1. The onslaught continued through all four Turns, highlighted by a remarkable 6-minute-8-second Dream Run in Turn 3, which effectively sealed the match.

Led by Wazir Nirmala’s tactical brilliance and contributions from skipper Priyanka Ingle, Nirmala Bhati and Nasreen, the Team India demonstrated their championship credentials with another emphatic victory, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the tournament.

MATCH AWARDS

Best Attacker of the match: Mobina

Best Defender of the match: Meenu

Best Player of the match: Priyanka Ingle