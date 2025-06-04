New Delhi: IPL 2025 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s plans to organise an open bus victory parade following its first-ever championship win have been cancelled, said the Bengaluru Traffic Police on Wednesday.

As per an earlier announcement from the franchise, the open-top bus parade was supposed to begin from 5pm and run from Vidhana Soudha to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team’s home ground, where a felicitation event would take place from 6pm.

This was to happen after the RCB team would meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhan Soudha. But a social media post from the Bengaluru Traffic Police said there will be ‘NO’ victory parade and that the victory event will just be the felicitation ceremony at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“There will be a felicitation function for the RCB team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 pm to 6 pm. Public are advised to avoid roads surrounding Vidhan Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium from 3 pm to 8 pm. There will be ‘NO’ victory parade. Due to limited parking, public are advised to use Metro and other public transport,” said the Bengaluru Traffic Police in the social media post.

In another traffic advisory, the Bengaluru police said entry of the fans to the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be restricted to those with valid passes. It further advised the attendees to use the Metro and other public transport due to limited parking availability around the stadium.

RCB, captained by Rajat Patidar, had defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings by six runs to lift the IPL trophy for the very first time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The side also became the fourth different team to lift the IPL trophy in the last four seasons.

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 off 35 balls as RCB posted an imposing 190/9. In their defence, RCB’s brilliant bowlers, led by Player of the Match, Krunal Pandya’s match-winning spell of 2-17 in four overs, restricted Punjab Kings to 184/7, meaning that the franchise and Kohli finally became IPL champions for the very first time in the tournament’s 18th season. (IANS)