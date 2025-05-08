New Delhi: An Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, was halted midway on Thursday due to escalating Indo-Pak tensions. As a security precaution, floodlights at the stadium were switched off, and spectators were asked to evacuate immediately.

Per the latest reports, Pakistan carried out 15 drone attacks in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer region, further escalating the security situation. However, the Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted the drones, effectively neutralising the threat.

A precautionary blackout has also been enforced in Jaisalmer.

Additionally, Indian forces are reported to have shot down 56 drones and three Pakistani fighter aircraft, marking a significant response to the ongoing hostilities.

The Indian Armed Forces targeted multiple locations across Lahore, Pakistan with drone attacks.