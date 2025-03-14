New Delhi/Mumbai: With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fast approaching, the teams are getting into preparation mode with players gathering for training camps. Thus the festival of Holi presented the players an opportunity for team bonding as they celebrated the festival of colour with gusto.

Both men's and women's teams of Delhi Capitals celebrated Holi with great spirit on Friday. The Women's team, who are set to play their third straight WPL final on Saturday, celebrated Holi on Thursday at their team hotel in Mumbai.

While, the men's team who are in New Delhi for a pre-season camp for the IPL 2025, played Holi on Friday. Both squads came together to celebrate the festival of colours filled with camaraderie, and joyful moments.

While KKR players celebrated Holi at their camp in Kolkata, Gujarat Titans players got into the festive spirit at their base in Ahmedabad.

The players have started gathering in Ahmedabad for a preparatory camp for IPL 2025 which is set to start on March 22. The team released photographs of the players playing with colours and partaking in the festive spirit.

The Punjab Kings team celebrated the festival of colour on Friday, during their IPL 2025 pre-season training camp at HPCA stadium, Dharamsala.

The players have gathered for their training camp at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium. The camp has been designed to fine-tune the team’s strategy ahead of the tournament as the players train under the coaching staff to get in the groove.

The squad of the Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) embraced the festive spirit of Holi at the team hotel in Kolkata, celebrating the festival of colours with vibrant enthusiasm.

The players and support staff took a break from their rigorous pre-season preparations to indulge in traditional Holi celebrations, exchanging colours, laughter, and camaraderie.

