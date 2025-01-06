Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC have signed talented forward Rahul KP on a permanent transfer from Kerala Blasters FC on Monday. The deal will see the 24-year-old join the Kalinga Warriors until the end of the 2026-27 season, with an option to extend for a further year.

Rahul KP joins the Kalinga Warriors after an impressive start to the 2024/25 Indian Super League (ISL) season with Kerala Blasters FC, where he has already made 11 appearances. Notably, he scored his first goal of the campaign in a commanding 3-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC on November 24. He has appeared 89 times for the Yellow Army with more than 10 goal contributions across various tournaments.

Rahul KP's football journey began in Thrissur, progressing through Kerala's youth system. He excelled at the FIFA U-17 World Cup and joined the Indian Arrows, making his professional debut in the I-League 2017-18 season. With Indian Arrows, Rahul made 40 appearances and scored six goals.

"Ready for this new challenge. Odisha FC is the only team that showed interest in me. So, I am super happy to be here. Most importantly it's coach’s call so that makes it more amazing. Here to give my best learn and grow. Rest I live to the Good God," said Rahul in a statement.

Head Coach, Sergio Lobera: "Rahul is a profile of player who can fit very well into our play style. I am sure he will help us improve. I am happy with his arrival."

Earlier in the day, Kerala Blasters FC and Jaushua Sotirio have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing his association with the club to an end. (IANS)