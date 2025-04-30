Dubai: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings, retaining his No. 1 position even as Zimbabwe’s historic win over Bangladesh in the first Test at Sylhet brought major reshuffles in the latest rankings.

Zimbabwe’s pace sensation Blessing Muzarabani was the standout performer, claiming a match-winning nine-wicket haul that earned him the Player of the Match award. With a career-best rating of 705 points, Muzarabani climbed four places to reach 15th in the rankings, becoming only the second Zimbabwean bowler in history to breach the 700-point mark in Test cricket.

Adding to Zimbabwe’s joy, left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza made a successful comeback to Test cricket after more than two years, picking up five wickets and re-entering the rankings at joint 68th.

Despite Bangladesh’s narrow three-wicket loss, several of their players made gains. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who took 10 wickets in the match, moved up four spots to 26th in the bowling rankings.

In the batting charts, Bangladesh also saw positive movement. Mominul Haque’s scores of 56 and 47 helped him rise five spots to 48th, while Jaker Ali surged 10 places to 50th after a gritty half-century in the second innings. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto climbed to 53rd, courtesy of his knocks of 40 and 60.

Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett also made an impressive debut in the rankings, entering at 90th after scoring twin half-centuries under pressure—a performance that showcased his poise against both spin and pace.

Meanwhile, England’s Joe Root continues to lead the ICC Test Batting Rankings with 895 rating points. (With Agency Inputs)