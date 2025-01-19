Bhubaneswar: Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra today gave a surprise to his fans as well as the sports enthusiasts by announcing his marriage on social media.

Neeraj (28) has tied the knot with a woman named Himani. “Grateful for every blessings that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj, Himani,” wrote the javelin star on his Twitter (X) handle while posting several photos of his wedding ceremony.

Neeraj had won gold medal in 2020 Olympics. He managed to secure silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. Neeraj became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a gold medal in Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.