New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah has congratulated Team India for securing the comprehensive 280-run win over Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja spun the web around the Bangladesh batters as India skittled out the visitors for 234 runs and secured a 280-run win in the first Test of the two-match series within four days.

Ashwin, who was adjudged Player of the match, claimed a five-fer with his match-winning century at his home as Gautam Gambhir's first Test as India's head coach starts with an emphatic win.

“Fantastic start for Team India in this year's red-ball season! Absolutely loved watching @ashwinravi99’s calculated knock in the first innings and his match-winning spell in the second. @ShubmanGill and @imjadeja were brilliant with the bat and special shoutouts to @RishabhPant17 for making a grand comeback in Test Cricket and our pace spearhead, @Jaspritbumrah93, for crossing 400 international wickets! On to the second Test, where we look to seal the series," Shah posted on X.

The Test marked the return of Rishabh Pant to Test cricket for the first time since December 2022. The wicketkeeper batter smashed his sixth Test hundred and equalled the record for the most hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test history.

"Clinical and professional display by India. Exactly what you'd expect from them. Lots of positives to take from this Test. The runs and wickets are there to see but what stood out for me was the fielding, especially the catching. Well played," read a post by former India opener Wasim Jaffer on X.

After the win, India sits on top of the World Test Championship points table, with Bangladesh slipping a spot to be placed sixth. The second Test will take place at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27.

