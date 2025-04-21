Bhubaneswar: Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena was the star of the show as FC Goa cruised into the quarter-finals of the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalinga Stadium.

Guarrotxena (23’ p, 35’, 71’) netted a superb hat-trick, with two goals in the first half and a third after the break, to ensure the Gaurs began their Super Cup campaign in emphatic fashion.

Having finished second in the ISL table this season, FC Goa entered the playoffs with high expectations but suffered a heartbreaking semi-final exit to Bengaluru FC, courtesy of a last-minute strike from Sunil Chhetri. Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala came into the fixture on the back of an intense I-League campaign, where they were in the title race until the very end.

However, the anticipated close contest never quite materialised. From the outset, FC Goa controlled possession, dictated the tempo, and created multiple openings. In contrast, Gokulam Kerala struggled to find rhythm or match the pace and organisation of their ISL opponents.

The breakthrough arrived in the 23rd minute when Dejan Drazic was fouled inside the box by Salam Ranjan Singh, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Guarrotxena confidently stepped up and sent Shibinraj Kunniyil the wrong way to give FC Goa the lead.

The second goal followed just 12 minutes later. Aakash Sangwan surged down the left flank and delivered a precise cross into the danger area, where Guarrotxena timed his run to perfection and slotted home with ease, doubling the advantage before the interval.

Gokulam Kerala came out stronger in the second half, enjoying more possession and showing signs of a fightback. They struck the crossbar and looked more threatening going forward, but their resurgence was halted midway through the half.

In the 71st minute, FC Goa put the result beyond doubt with a slick passing move that culminated in Guarrotxena receiving a well-placed ball in the box. With admirable composure, the Spaniard completed his hat-trick, calmly guiding the ball past the keeper to make it 3-0.

From there on, FC Goa's defence, marshalled expertly, ensured no slip-ups as they comfortably saw out the match to seal their place in the last eight. (IANS)