New Delhi: Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli returned to the country on Tuesday after four months abroad, ahead of the national team’s departure for the upcoming ODI series of the white-ball tour of Australia, starting on Sunday.

Following the conclusion of IPL 2025, where Kohli clinched his maiden title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he left for London with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and their two children. He will join the squad in Delhi; from there the team will depart for Perth on Wednesday.

Kohli, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, was named in India’s ODI squad for the series against Australia. This marks his first appearance in an India jersey since the Champions Trophy triumph in March earlier this year. He will play under newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill, who replaces Rohit Sharma.

Notably, Rohit has also stepped away from Tests and T20Is and will make his return to the national setup after six months for the ODI series in Australia .

India’s white-ball tour of Australia begins with the ODI opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium, followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively. A five-match T20I series will follow, starting October 29.

The last time India toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series was in 2020–21, when they lost 2–1 but bounced back to win the T20I series by the same margin.

With the ODI World Cup still two years away and the recent form of Kohli, 36, and Sharma, 38, having been well below their lofty best, uncertainty looms over their future beyond. Former India coach Ravi Shastri believes the upcoming ODI series in Australia will be an important challenge for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's quest to play another World Cup, saying the veteran duo need a big series against Australia to solidify their spots for the mega spectacle in 2027. (IANS)