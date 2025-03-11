New Delhi: Kush Maini became the first Indian driver in Formula 1 since 2012, joining the BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team as their latest test and reserve driver for the 2025 season.

This makes him the only Alpine F1 reserve driver actively competing in the Formula 2 Championship, where he will be racing for Dams Lucas Oil. Maini’s announcement marks the end of a 13-year hiatus for an Indian talent to be part of an F1 team. As part of his role, the 24-year-old will use the driver-in-loop simulator at the squad’s Enstone base to support their car development and set-up objectives, as well as participating in the TPC programme (Testing of Previous Cars) to continue to improve his skills.

Maini joined a pool of reserve drivers at Alpine that also includes Paul Aron, Ryo Hirakawa and former Williams super-sub Franco Colapinto.

Maini first joined the Alpine Academy in October 2023 before going on to race in the 2024 F2 season, during which he scored five podiums including a race win in Budapest.

As he enters into his third Formula 2 campaign, Maini will also take on the position of Test and Reserve Driver for the Alpine F1 team.

“I am delighted to step up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team this season,” said Maini in a statement released by franchise. “Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio [Briatore] and Oliver [Oakes] for their continued support.

“I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula 1 machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024. I’m very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia," he addd.

"We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush’s role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season.

“Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025." Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director, commented. (IANS)