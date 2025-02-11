Shillong: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced Meghalaya as the host of the 39th edition of the National Games in early 2027. The announcement is a historic moment for Meghalaya and the NorthEast region as it will be hosting its second National Games after Assam.

The IOA informed the state government about its decision to award the 39th National Games to Meghalaya in an official letter on Tuesday. The event's schedule will coincide with fifty-five years of Meghalaya’s statehood.

The letter signed by IOA President P.T. Usha was written to Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, lauding the state's “commitment to promoting sports, and its capability to host a prestigious multi-sport event of this scale”, the Department of Sports of Meghalaya informed in a release on Tuesday.

A delegation from Meghalaya will be travelling to Uttarakhand, the host of the ongoing 38th National Games, to receive the Games flag during the closing ceremony on February 14. This delegation shall include the Chief Minister, the Sports Minister, Shakliar Warjri, representatives of the Department of Sports, the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, as well as athletes and coaches from all three regions of the State.

Commenting on the announcement, the Chief Minister said, “The National Games are a symbol of the Nation’s drive to pursue excellence in sports. It creates role models and stories of perseverance that inspire. It is an honour for Meghalaya to host the event and have our youth take in the excitement of the Games!”

The Minister i/c, Sports and Youth Affairs also shared his joy regarding the announcement, saying, “Meghalaya has seen significant developments in its sports ecosystem in recent times, and is ready to be considered amongst the sporting powerhouses of the nation. We look forward to welcoming athletes and fans alike to Meghalaya to experience all the State has to offer!”

The 39th edition of the National Games was originally to be held in 2022 but were delayed due to the pandemic and schedule changes for other host states.

Since then, the State has continued to utilize this time to build Meghalaya’s sports ecosystem, investing in sports infrastructure across the State, as well as supporting the growth of talent in the State. The announcement also comes off Meghalaya’s most successful National Games campaign, where five medals were won by Meghalaya athletes in Uttarakhand, the release informed.

Meghalaya has already begun preparations for the event in collaboration with the MSOA, where nearly 40 sports have been identified for consideration.

Further, the State shall host events in all three major cities of Meghalaya – Shillong, Tura, and Jowai. It is estimated that nearly 12,000 athletes shall participate in the Games.

The marquee infrastructure of the J.N. Sports Complex, the P.A. Sangma Sports Complex, and the Wahiajer Stadium shall be used during the Games, along with other venues such as the Mawdiangdiang Sports Complex and the Integrated Hospitality and Sports Complex which shall also be ready, the release informed. (IANS)