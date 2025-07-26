Dhaka: The Men’s Asia Cup, to be held in the T20 format, will be held from September 9-28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), confirmed Mohsin Naqvi, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President. The development comes following the ACC’s meeting in Dhaka, where the BCCI apparently joined in virtually.

“I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed schedule will be out soon. #Cricketwins,” wrote Naqvi, also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman on his ‘X’ account on Saturday.

The hosting rights of the upcoming Asia Cup are with India, but the tournament will now be played in the UAE due to India’s geopolitical and diplomatic tensions with Pakistan. With Asia Cup 2025 to be now played in the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi along with Sharjah are expected to be the host cities.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Oman were to be a part of the tournament. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo.

That event was also affected by India-Pakistan tensions. Originally set to be hosted entirely by Pakistan, the 2023 Men’s Asia Cup was held in a hybrid model after India refused to travel there, and had all its matches shifted to Sri Lanka.

This hybrid model was again replayed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy – the tournament was to be played entirely in Pakistan. But India pushing for a hybrid model meant all of its games were played in Dubai, as they eventually won the trophy.

With decks cleared for the Asia Cup to take place, it won’t be a surprise if India and Pakistan are in the same group which means they will face each other thrice in the competition - once in the league stage, then in Super Fours round and potentially the final. The Asia Cup in T20 format will help teams prepare for the next year's T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka. (IANS)