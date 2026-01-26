Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers defeated Ranchi Royals 3-2 in a thrilling final to claim the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) title in front of home fans at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Alexander Hendrickx (4’, 27') and Dilpreet Singh (25’) scored for the Lancers. Meanwhile, Araijeet Singh Hundal (9') and captain Tom Boon (59') were the goal scorers for Ranchi Royals.

Hockey India League (HIL) announced prize money of INR 3 crore to champions Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, INR 2 crore for the runners-up Ranchi Royals, and INR 1 crore to third-place team Hyderabad Toofans, who defeated HIL GC earlier in the day.

HIL GC were awarded the Fairplay Award. Tamil Nadu Dragons goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh won the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, and Talem Priyobarta of HIL GC earned the Upcoming Player of the Tournament award, with both players receiving INR 10 Lakh each.

Ranchi Royals’ captain Tom Boon won the top scorer of the tournament with 19 goals to his name and was awarded INR 10 lakh, while Hyderabad Toofans' Amandeep Lakra was crowned the Player of the Tournament and was awarded INR 20 lakh.

Both teams started the first quarter strong, creating an array of circle entries and chances, determined to claim early goals in the final. Vedanta Kalinga Lancers were awarded back-to-back penalty corners in the fourth minute as Alexander Hendrickx (4') converted the chance with a powerful dragflick past the Ranchi Royals goalkeeper to go ahead.

However, the lead lasted only for a few minutes, as the Royals equalised with an impressive field goal. In the ninth minute, Yashdeep Siwach lobbed the ball from the left wing to switch flanks and found Araijeet Singh Hundal (9'), who took a brilliant touch to bring the ball down and delivered a powerful finish into the net to equalise.

The second quarter saw Vedanta Kalinga Lancers turn the game on its head with two goals. Ranchi Royals were showing great attacking intent; however, the Lancers won a series of back-to-back penalty corners to ensure the Royals were confined to their own half.

In the 25th minute, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers won a penalty corner, and although Alexander Hendrickx's dragflick was initially saved by Ranchi Royals goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, Dilpreet Singh was quick to react as he pounced on the rebound and slotted the ball into the goal to take the lead.

Two minutes later, Lancers were awarded yet another penalty corner as this time Alexander Hendrickx unleashed a powerful dragflick into the top right corner of the post to increase their advantage at half-time.

The third quarter saw Ranchi Royals hold more of the possession and dictate the play. In the 36th minute, Ranchi Royals won a penalty corner, but captain Tom Boon's flick was stopped by the first rusher of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers.

The Royals continued to attack from all avenues but couldn't beat the Lancers' defence, who were happy to hold a deep line and fend off the attacks. In the 45th minute, Ranchi Royals again came close to scoring as the ball rolled to Araijeet Singh Hundal in front of goal, but Lancers goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak made a strong save to deny him the goal.

The final quarter saw the Royals go all out in attack in search of much-needed goals. Lancers goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak was in incredible form as he made three big saves against Sam Lane, Tom Boon, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess, respectively.

One of them included a breathtaking save with his stick in the 54th minute to maintain the strong lead. In the 59th minute, the Royals finally found a goal from a penalty corner courtesy of a perfectly-placed low-driven dragflick to find the net; however, they couldn't find an equaliser in time as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers claimed the Men's HIL title.