New Delhi: Days after a 2-0 Test series defeat to Bangladesh, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selector Mohammad Yousuf has stepped down from his role, citing "personal reasons."

Yousuf had been part of the selection panel that picked Pakistan's squad for the recent T20 World Cup, where the team failed to progress beyond the group stage.

He was appointed by the PCB as a selector in March 2024, and despite scathing criticism after the team's poor show at the T20 World Cup, he was retained in the role. However, the defeat to Bangladesh proved to be a turning point, as Yousuf decided to step down ahead of the first Test against England, scheduled to begin on October 7.

“I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team for 'personal reasons.' Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket. I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness,” Yousuf posted on 'X'.

He was also the head coach of the Pakistan U19 side that finished third in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

As a player, Yousuf has featured in 90 Tests, 288 ODIs and three T20Is, scoring over 17,000 international runs, including 39 hundreds and 97 fifties.

Pakistan's struggles in the World Test Championship have been evident, as they currently sit eighth on the points table with just 16 points, having won only two out of their seven matches.

(IANS)