Mumbai: Mumbai Indians, on Thursday, announced former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as their head coach for the next edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Keightley, who was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning teams in 1997 and 2005, is highly regarded as a coach in women’s cricket. With an impressive playing background and coaching experience across Australia, England, and some of the finest international leagues, she offers exceptional expertise and foresight to the Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai Indians Women are already the most successful team in WPL history, having won two titles in just three seasons under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. After winning the inaugural edition in 2023, they clinched the silverware again in 2025 by defeating the Delhi Capitals in a repeat of the 2023 final.

However, after their victorious campaign in 2025, MI were on the hunt for a new head coach, following Charlotte Edwards' appointment to the England national side in the role.

On her appointment, Keightley said, “It’s an honour to join the Mumbai Indians, a team that has set the benchmark in the WPL. The culture of excellence and care is something I deeply admire. I look forward to working with this talented group to build on our success and continue inspiring on and off the field.”

Nita Ambani, owner of the franchise, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Keightley to the Mumbai Indians family. A trailblazer in women's cricket, Lisa has inspired generations with her passion, expertise and pioneering spirit. Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Mumbai Indians as we look to scale even greater heights and build on our legacy of excellence."

Keightley has coached both the Australian and England women’s teams and was the first woman to hold a full-time head coaching position for England. She has extensive franchise coaching experience in the WBBL, The Hundred, and the WPL, where she served as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals. Her recent achievement includes leading the Northern Superchargers to win the women’s title in The Hundred last month.

A stylish opening batter in her playing days, Keightley represented Australia in nine Tests, 82 ODIs, and one T20I.

