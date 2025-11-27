Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to host the Odisha Masters 2025 – BWF Tour Super 100 Tournament from December 9 to 14 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. The international badminton event will be jointly organised by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Badminton Association of India (BAI), Odisha State Badminton Association, and the Sports and Youth Services Department.

This will mark the fourth edition of the prestigious tournament in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference at the Kalinga Stadium, Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj shared key details about the upcoming championship. He announced that players from 22 countries, including India, Finland, Hong Kong China, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Israel, Japan, Spain, Egypt, Indonesia, USA, Australia, England, Thailand, Bulgaria, Chinese Taipei, UAE, Uganda, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Russia and Bangladesh will participate.

More than 400 athletes are expected to compete across five categories: Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Several top-ranked international shuttlers are also expected to take part.

The Minister further announced the 37th Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship will be held at the Kalinga Stadium from December 1 to 6, featuring Under-15 and Under-17 competitions. Around 750 players from various states and Union Territories, including 25 athletes from Odisha, will participate.

Highlighting Odisha’s growing prominence in global sports, the Minister noted the state has successfully hosted major events such as the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze and the Asian Table Tennis Championship in recent years. He said hosting the Odisha Masters will further strengthen the state’s commitment to sports development and boost its international sporting reputation.

Odisha State Badminton Association President Rajesh Prabhakar Patil expressed pride in Odisha hosting the international tournament, stating it will inspire budding badminton talents across the state.

Sports and Youth Services Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav added Odisha has carved a distinct identity in the global sports arena through its consistent hosting of international competitions.

The official logo of the tournament was unveiled on the occasion, and the tournament mascot “Olly” made a lively appearance, energising sports enthusiasts in attendance.