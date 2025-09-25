Bhubaneswar: Sports lovers in Odisha are in for a treat as the State is set to host the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025.

The prestigious championship will take place from October 11 to 15, 2025, at the Athletics Centre of Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. The event is being jointly organised with the support of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), the Odisha Table Tennis Association, and the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.

Nearly 500 participants, including players and support staff from 22 countries—India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau-China, Bangladesh, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Uzbekistan will take part in the competition. Both men’s and women’s teams will vie for top honours, with the best-performing sides earning qualification for the ITTF World Table Tennis Team Championships 2026 in London.

Addressing a press conference at Kalinga Stadium today, Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “It is a matter of pride and honour that Odisha is hosting the Asian Table Tennis Team Championships for the very first time. The Sports and Youth Services Department is ensuring all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event, from world-class infrastructure to accommodation, hospitality, and security for the players.”

He further announced alongside this international event, Odisha will also host two other major competitions at Kalinga Stadium: the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships (October 10–14, 2025) and the ITF Masters 100 Tennis Tournament (October 11–15, 2025).

“Hosting three national and international sporting events simultaneously is a testament to our commitment to sports and sportspersons. The Asian Table Tennis Team Championships will inspire table tennis talents across the country and Odisha,” Suraj added.

TTFI President Kamlesh Mehta expressed confidence in Odisha’s ability to host the tournament successfully, remarking, “Odisha has carved out a special place for itself in sports excellence at the international level.”

The press conference was also attended by Rabindra Parida, Secretary, Odisha Table Tennis Association; N. Ganesan, Tournament Director; and Vedula Vijay, Director, Sports and Youth Services Department.