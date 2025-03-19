Puri: The 57th Senior National Kho Kho Championship is set to take place from March 31 to April 5 here at the District Sports Complex, under the aegis of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI). The championship will feature 74 teams in total, including teams from 30 states and key institutional teams such as Airport Authority, Railways, BSF, Maharashtra Police and CISF. Sudhanshu Mittal, president of the Kho Kho Federation of India, highlighted the federation's commitment to elevating Kho Kho to international prominence.

He stated, “Our vision extends beyond national boundaries; we are dedicated to transforming Kho Kho into a global sport. The upcoming championship in Puri is a testament to our ongoing efforts to modernise the game and showcase its dynamic appeal." Odisha has been making steady progress in promoting Kho Kho. A Kho Kho Academy and High-Performance Center have been operational in Puri for the past ten months, providing specialised training to emerging players. Additionally, a proposal to build a dedicated Kho Kho stadium at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar is awaiting final approval.

Pradyumna Mishra, general secretary, Odisha Kho Kho Association said, “We are excited to host the 57th Senior National Kho Kho Championship in Puri, a city with a growing sporting culture. This event will showcase top-tier talent and further elevate the popularity of Kho Kho in India.” With the championship set to bring together the best Kho Kho talent in the country, the event is expected to be a major step in further developing the sport in Odisha and beyond. Earlier, India hosted the inaugural Kho Kho world Cup, where the hosts lifted the maiden crowns in both men’s and women’s categories at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on January 19.

