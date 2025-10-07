New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday suspended Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat for one year after the 22-year-old was disqualified for exceeding the 57kg weight limit at the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, in September.

The suspension, which came into effect on September 23, bars Sehrawat from participating in any wrestling-related activities — both at the national and international levels — until September 2026. The decision was confirmed by WFI President Sanjay Singh, who told IANS that the wrestler’s response to the disciplinary notice was found “unsatisfactory.”

“The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has announced the suspension of Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat for violating weight regulations. The suspension, effective from September 23, prohibits him from taking part in any wrestling activities at both national and international levels,” Sanjay Singh told IANS.

He added that while Sehrawat’s coaching staff have also been issued formal warnings, the federation had given the wrestler a one-week window to respond before taking final action.

“Sehrawat’s coaching staff have also been issued formal warnings. However, the wrestler has been given a one-week window to respond,” Singh said.

The explanation submitted by Sehrawat and subsequent clarifications from his support team were reviewed by the disciplinary committee, which deemed them unsatisfactory.

The committee also noted that Sehrawat had joined the preparatory camp in Porec, Croatia, 18 days before his scheduled bout on September 14, giving him ample time to maintain his weight and fitness levels in accordance with regulations.

This marks the third disciplinary incident involving an Indian wrestler within a year, following the controversies surrounding Vinesh Phogat’s withdrawal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Neha Sangwan’s disqualification at the 2025 World Under-20 Championships due to similar issues related to weight compliance and fitness standards.

The one-year ban is expected to have a significant impact on Sehrawat’s career trajectory, particularly his preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, where wrestling events are scheduled from September 30 to October 3. Unless the WFI revises its decision, the timing of the suspension could severely hinder his participation and form ahead of the continental competition. (IANS)