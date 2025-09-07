Lahore: Pakistan will host its first-ever T20I tri-series from November 17 to 29, which features Afghanistan and Sri Lanka as the other teams. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the tri-series series has been scheduled to provide the three sides with preparation ahead of next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The tri-series will open on November 17 with Pakistan facing Afghanistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, also marking Afghanistan’s maiden T20I game in Pakistan. Afghanistan have previously played five ODIs in Pakistan, the most recent being against Australia during the ICC Champions Trophy in February this year.

On November 19, Sri Lanka will meet Afghanistan at Rawalpindi, before the action shifts to Lahore. The remaining five T20Is, including the final on November 29, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

“We look forward to hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series. This event will not only offer excellent preparation for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, but also present fans with exciting cricket across venues.”

“Earlier this year, PCB successfully delivered the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. These achievements underline our capacity and readiness to host back-to-back international events at the highest level,” said Sumair Ahmed Syed, PCB’s Chief Operating Officer.

Before the T20I tri-series, Pakistan will also host South Africa from October 12 to November 8 for two World Test Championship games and three T20Is to be played in Lahore and Rawalpindi. It is followed by the two teams facing off in three ODIs to be played in Faisalabad.

T20I tri-series Schedule:

November 17 – Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

November 19 – Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

November 22 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

November 23 – Pakistan v Afghanistan, Lahore

November 25 – Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Lahore

November 27 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

November 29 – Final, Lahore (IANS)