Mumbai: Mumbai will host a historic inclusive cricket event, the Physical Disability T20 Series, from December 16 to 18 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium. All three matches will take place at the same venue, giving fans a special opportunity to enjoy top-tier cricket and witness the inspiring determination of athletes with physical disabilities.

The three-day T20 series aims to promote inclusivity, resilience, and sporting excellence, while showcasing the growing prominence of physical disability cricket on the national and international stage. Renowned for its world-class facilities and historic moments, Wankhede Stadium provides a fitting venue for this landmark event.

Speaking on the occasion. Unmesh Khanvilkar, General Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), said “Hosting the Physical Disability Cricket Series for the very first time is a proud milestone for MCA—celebrating resilience, redefining ability, and reaffirming that cricket truly belongs to everyone. Our President, Ajinkya Naik, is deeply committed to promoting and celebrating physical disability cricket, and we will continue to extend our full support.”

Ravi Chauhan, General Secretary of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), expressed his excitement, stating, “This is a truly special moment for our players. Getting the opportunity to play at the historic Wankhede Stadium—where Team India won the 2011 World Cup—will provide a tremendous boost and motivation. I sincerely thank Ajinkya Naik, President of MCA, who has consistently supported our cricket. DCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to MCA for hosting physical disability cricket. Your commitment to inclusivity and opportunity has strengthened the spirit of the game and empowered our athletes to shine.”

He also mentioned that, with ongoing backing from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), efforts are ongoing daily to develop and enhance physical disability cricket across the country.

Every match delivers competitive cricket, highlighting skill, determination, and teamwork, and emphasising that sport is a strong platform for equality and empowerment.

Cricket fans, sports enthusiasts, and advocates for inclusive sports are invited to join this significant event—celebrating the game and the resilient spirit of the players.