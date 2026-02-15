Rourkela: As the Indian Men’s Hockey Team takes the field against Argentina in the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 Rourkela Leg today, the atmosphere is electric. For local midfielder Rosan Kujur, this is a milestone moment. After impressive performances in the junior ranks, the young talent makes his senior India debut today on his home turf, realising a dream he has nurtured since his days at the Panposh hostel.

For Rosan, wearing the India jersey for the first time in front of his own people is a special feeling.

“For me, it is a proud moment to have the chance to be in the Senior team in my own state,” says Rosan. “Playing in front of the home crowd, the people who saw me grow up in the hostel will see how far I have reached. It inspires the younger boys watching; they feel that if I can do it, they can do it too.”

Rosan’s journey to this debut has been steady and determined. He first got noticed in the Sub-Junior Nationals in 2019. Later, during his time at the Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre, his coaches saw his natural speed and ball control. They transitioned him from a defensive role to an attacking midfielder—a change that fast-tracked his growth through the junior ranks.

His recent experience in the Hero Hockey India League with the champion Vedanta Kalinga Lancers also played a massive role in his readiness. Playing alongside international stars taught him how to handle pressure and improved his tactical understanding.

“In the Hero HIL, players like Arthur Van Doren really helped me understand positioning. He would push me from the back, guiding me on how to handle my zone. Those small technical details have made me more confident stepping onto the pitch today,” Rosan explained.

Coming off a Bronze medal win at the Junior World Cup and a strong Hero HIL season, Rosan knows the senior level is a step up. He credits senior players like Manpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh for helping him understand the high standards required.

“I was told that performing well here is the final step. If I don't seize this, I would have to go back and climb two or three steps again. That motivation drives me to match the intensity of the experienced players and prove I belong here,” Rosan added.

Rosan's rise to the international stage is a testament to his dedication. His first real exposure to top-level hockey came as a young volunteer from the Panposh hostel during the 2018 World Cup in Odisha. Back then, his responsibilities included managing luggage for international teams and assisting them with their transport—an experience that motivated him to work harder on his own game.

“In 2018, I was volunteering, putting luggage in the bus and watching players like Amit Rohidas bhaiya, thinking I wanted to learn and play well so I could join the team,” Rosan recalled. “I hadn't thought this big about the Senior team back then. I didn’t think the jump would happen this fast, but now that I am here, I am ready to give my best.”

All India matches of FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 Rourkela leg will be broadcast on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar.