New Delhi: Former world No.1 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week’s Laver Cup in Berlin, the tournament announced. In a tweet issued by the event on social media, Nadal said, “I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. "This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win. "I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar.” The Spaniard had joined Team Europe for the seventh edition of the Laver Cup, to be held at Uber Arena in Berlin from September 20-22.

Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, Nadal had confirmed Laver Cup will be his next event for 2024.. Berlin would have been Nadal’s fourth Laver Cup appearance, having competed in Prague in 2017, Geneva in 2019 and then alongside close friend and long-time rival Roger Federer in doubles, for the last match of Federer’s career at The O2 in London in 2022. The 22-time Grand Slam Champion had earlier hinted that 2024 may be his last year on tour. Nadal has a 12-7 match record on the season and last competed at the Paris Olympics, where he fell in the second round to Novak Djokovic.

(IANS)