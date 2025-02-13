Bengaluru: India batter Rajat Patidar has been appointed captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming IPL 2025, starting on March 21.

RCB made this announcement at an event in Bengaluru on Thursday, with Patidar, director of cricket Mo Bobat, and head coach Andy Flower in attendance.

Patidar will replace former South African batter Faf du Plessis, who captained the side from 2022 to 2024 but was not retained in last year's IPL mega auction.

The right-hander was one of the three players retained by the franchise along with former India captain Virat Kohli and pacer Yash Dayal. It will be his first leadership role in the IPL while on the domestic level, he captained his state Madhya Pradesh in the 2024-25 seasons of the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 31-year-old has played three seasons for the franchise since joining RCB in 2021 and has become a vital player for the side. He has scored 799 runs in 28 matches at a strike rate of 158.85.

On Patidar's appointment as RCB skipper, Kohli congratulated him, saying, "Rajat, firstly I want to congratulate you and wish you all the very best. I want to tell you that the way you have grown in this franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB all over India. They get really excited to watch you play, so this is very well deserved. I want to tell you that I and the other team members will be right behind you and you'll have all our support to grow into this role.

"Of course, it's a big responsibility. I've done this for many years and Faf's done it for the last few years. To be seen as the guy who will take this franchise forward, I'm sure it's a huge honour for you and I'm very, very happy for you. You have earned the right to be in this position and I'm sure you will grow from strength to strength," he added.

Patidar was the second-highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 428 runs in nine innings at an impressive average of 61.14 and a strike rate of 186.08. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 226 runs, maintaining an average of 56.50 and a strike rate of 107.10.

"I've seen Rajat evolve in the last couple of years as a player. He's got the chance to play for India. His game has improved many levels in the last couple of years - the way he has led his state team as well and the responsibility that he's taken and shown everyone that he has what it takes to lead this amazing franchise," Kohli said.

"I just wish him all the very best and I would request all the fans to show him absolute support, get right behind him and know that he will always and always do what's best for the team, what's best for this franchise.

"We must all get together and support him because regardless of what happens, who does what the most important thing is the team and the franchise. We all have a responsibility to work towards the growth of this amazing team and franchise. Sending my best wishes to him and sending all the fans lots of love and looking forward to see you all soon and have Rajat start off the season with a bang," the former RCB captain signed off.

Despite being finalists three times, RCB are yet to win the IPL title, with their last appearance in the final coming in 2016. They've reached the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including in 2024, when they secured a spot in the top four by winning their last six league matches, only to lose in the eliminator.

With Patidar's appointment, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals remain the only teams yet to announce their captains for the upcoming season.

Shreyas Iyer, who captained KKR last year, will now lead Punjab Kings, while former DC captain Rishabh Pant will captain Lucknow Super Giants.

(IANS)