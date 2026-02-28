Hubbali: Jammu & Kashmir scripted one of the most remarkable chapters in Indian domestic cricket history, clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title after securing a decisive first-innings lead and forcing a draw against eight-time champions Karnataka in the final at the Hubli Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Led by commanding performances with both bat and ball across five days, Jammu & Kashmir outplayed Karnataka in every department, building an insurmountable 291-run first-innings advantage before declaring their second innings at 342/4 on the final afternoon. With no realistic chance of forcing a result, both captains agreed to shake hands, sparking emotional celebrations among the Jammu & Kashmir players, support staff and fans as the long wait for domestic cricket’s biggest prize finally ended.

The visitors seized early control after opting to bat, powered by a historic century from Shubham Pundir, whose unbeaten 117 anchored Jammu & Kashmir to 284/2 at stumps on the opening day. Pundir became the first batter from the state to score a century in a Ranji Trophy final, displaying patience and authority against a disciplined Karnataka attack.

He found strong support from Yawer Hassan (88) and Abdul Samad (52 not out), with the latter contributing a fluent half-century as Jammu & Kashmir dominated all three sessions to establish early ascendancy. Jammu & Kashmir extended their dominance on Day 2, riding on crucial contributions from multiple batters. Captain Paras Dogra struck a resolute half-century, while Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) and Sahil Lotra (57 not out) ensured the momentum remained firmly with the visitors.

Despite a five-wicket haul from Karnataka seamer Prasidh Krishna, Jammu & Kashmir piled up a formidable 584, laying the platform for sustained pressure. Lotra’s calm and mature innings highlighted the team’s depth and composure, ensuring there was no collapse and pushing Karnataka onto the defensive heading into their reply.

Jammu & Kashmir’s bowlers backed up the batters superbly on Day 3, with Auqib Nabi Dar delivering a match-defining spell. His incisive seam bowling removed key batters including KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran, reducing Karnataka to 57/4 at one stage. Although Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal produced a magnificent rearguard century, scoring 130 not out to anchor resistance, Jammu & Kashmir retained control of proceedings.

Lotra (72), Abid Mushtaq (28) and Yudhvir Singh Charak (30) had earlier ensured Jammu & Kashmir’s first innings crossed the 580-run mark, reinforcing their dominance.

On Day 4, despite Mayank’s valiant effort, which eventually ended at 160, Karnataka were bowled out for 293. Auqib Nabi finished with an outstanding five-wicket haul, securing Jammu & Kashmir a commanding 291-run first-innings lead that effectively decided the contest. With time on their side and the title within reach, Jammu & Kashmir approached their second innings with composure after briefly slipping to 11/2.

Opener Qamran Iqbal emerged as the architect of the title-clinching phase, producing a magnificent innings under pressure. He stitched vital partnerships with Paras Dogra and Abdul Samad before combining with Sahil Lotra to completely shut Karnataka out of the game.

Resuming Day 5 on 186/4, Iqbal brought up a memorable century and continued his masterclass, eventually reaching 160 off 311 deliveries in a marathon effort defined by discipline, temperament and technical excellence. At the other end, Lotra crowned a dream match with his maiden first-class century, remaining unbeaten on 101. His innings followed an impressive 72 in the first innings, underlining his emergence as one of the standout performers of the final.

Their unbroken partnership drained Karnataka’s final hopes and extended Jammu & Kashmir’s lead well beyond 600 runs before captain Paras Dogra declared at 342/4, formally sealing the outcome. Jammu & Kashmir’s triumph was built on collective excellence rather than individual brilliance alone. Pundir’s historic century laid the foundation, Lotra delivered with both bat and temperament, and Auqib Nabi’s relentless bowling ensured Karnataka never recovered from the massive deficit.

Throughout the contest, Jammu & Kashmir displayed remarkable discipline, composure and belief, maintaining control from the opening session of Day 1 until the final declaration. Playing in their maiden Ranji Trophy final, Jammu & Kashmir showed no signs of nerves against one of India’s most successful domestic teams. Instead, they dictated terms, executed their plans flawlessly and rose to the occasion with maturity beyond their experience.

After 67 years of participation in India’s premier domestic tournament, Jammu & Kashmir finally lifted the Ranji Trophy, marking a historic and emotional milestone for cricket in the region.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir 584 all out & 342/4 dec (Qamran Iqbal 160*, Sahil Lotra 101*; Prasidh Krishna 2-42) beat Karnataka 293 all out (Mayank Agarwal 160, Kruthik Krishna 36; Auqib Nabi Dar 5-54) with first-innings lead.